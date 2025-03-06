PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

PCI-PAL Price Performance

Shares of PCIP traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.25 ($0.73). 317,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.24. The stock has a market cap of £40.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.90. PCI-PAL has a 12 month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.40 ($0.95).

Insider Activity at PCI-PAL

In other news, insider James Barham purchased 33,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £19,972.09 ($25,743.86). 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

