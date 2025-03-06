Reach (LON:RCH) Posts Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reach had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Reach Price Performance

RCH traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.20 ($1.07). 2,716,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.17. Reach has a 1 year low of GBX 66.55 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £262.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.