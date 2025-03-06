Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

