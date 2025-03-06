ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE COP opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $135.18.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
