KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,569. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

