KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
KVH Industries stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,569. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.68.
About KVH Industries
