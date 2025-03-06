P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners from $0.90 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
PIII traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 335,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,743. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.18.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
