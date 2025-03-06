P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners from $0.90 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 550,925 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 184,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 1,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

PIII traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 335,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,743. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

