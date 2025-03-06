Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Increases By 23.6%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,814. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $220.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

