Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

