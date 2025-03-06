Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 10.46% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 2,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

