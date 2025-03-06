Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $130.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00023842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,310,484 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

