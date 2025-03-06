Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,025,997 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $431,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 28,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.