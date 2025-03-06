Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

