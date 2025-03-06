Cypress Capital Group Sells 613 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

