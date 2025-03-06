Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $990.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.65. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $423.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.