Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

