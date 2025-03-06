Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $399.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

