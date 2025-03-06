Amp (AMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.30 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $377.37 million and $12.30 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,208.35 or 1.00933429 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Amp Token Profile

Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,669,430,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,565,354 tokens. The official website for Amp is amp.xyz. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampera_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

