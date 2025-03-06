Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and $7,695.35 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,208.35 or 1.00933429 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 69,721,660 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 69,721,660.30548439. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.29398376 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $9,068.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

