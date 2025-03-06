Venus USDC (vUSDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.46 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $179.46 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 7,061,345,471 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 7,048,440,395.74023968. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02540862 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

