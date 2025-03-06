Scroll (SCR) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Scroll (SCR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $86.54 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.46535293 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,868,653.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

