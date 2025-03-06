Promising Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 3rd

Southern, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, develop, or distribute energy derived from sustainable sources like solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro power. Investors in these stocks are betting on the growth and profitability of the clean energy sector as global attention shifts toward reducing carbon emissions and boosting renewable energy production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.23. 3,294,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,128. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.66. The stock had a trading volume of 927,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,138. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,244. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,177,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.91. The company had a trading volume of 359,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.59. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

