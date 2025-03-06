Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,505,085. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.9 %

DECK stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 830,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,862. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.