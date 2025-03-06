Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 177,300 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 21.74% of Crown ElectroKinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 46,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13,500.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. engages in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between glass or applied to the surface of glass or other rigid substrates such as acrylic, to electronically control opacity.

