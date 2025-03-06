Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inno Stock Performance

INHD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Inno has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Inno had a negative net margin of 329.18% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%. The firm had revenue of $200 billion during the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

