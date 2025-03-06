Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $11.38. Venture Global shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 8,140,663 shares changing hands.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Venture Global Stock Down 29.2 %

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

