Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 1285077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

