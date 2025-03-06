Inchcape (LON:INCH) Releases Earnings Results

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%.
Inchcape Stock Performance
Shares of Inchcape stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 728 ($9.38). 1,049,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,941. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 756.49. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 624 ($8.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape
In related news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 6,948 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.23) per share, with a total value of £49,747.68 ($64,124.36). 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Inchcape
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
