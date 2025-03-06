Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 14,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $386.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

