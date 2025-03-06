GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%.

GMS Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of GMS traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.97. 706,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

