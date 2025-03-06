Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,229,633 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,229,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.