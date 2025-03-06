Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Macy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE M traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,928. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

