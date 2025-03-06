Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Motors by 972.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after buying an additional 1,906,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 123.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,779,897 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in General Motors by 158.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,374,000 after buying an additional 1,332,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Motors by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $48.48 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

