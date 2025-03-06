Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Raised by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $593.81 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.76 and a 200-day moving average of $550.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.