Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $218.45 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.40 or 0.00011705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $218.45 million and $75.49 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

