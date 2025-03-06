Rich Cashin Purchases 10 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.57) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($195.67).

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rich Cashin bought 10 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,447 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £144.70 ($186.52).

Avon Protection Trading Down 0.7 %

Avon Protection stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,480 ($19.08). The company had a trading volume of 84,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,505. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,558 ($20.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,478.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,350.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -62.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Avon Protection

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

