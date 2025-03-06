Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Purchases 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,214. This represents a 5.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $39,168.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 8,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

