Flare Price Hits $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $986.80 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,084,001,007 coins and its circulating supply is 59,128,519,792 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,084,007,373.630273 with 59,128,519,792.852069 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01761178 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $9,192,338.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

