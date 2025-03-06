Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,549 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.1% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

