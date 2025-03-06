Ring Mountain Capital LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 28,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

