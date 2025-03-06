Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%.

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

APAX stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.10 ($1.73). 1,171,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,974. The stock has a market cap of £782.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.51 and a beta of 0.74. Apax Global Alpha has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.29.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Alexander Denny acquired 15,000 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,908.74). Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apax Global Alpha

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.