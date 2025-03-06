Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

GGP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.10 ($0.12). 68,206,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,536,754. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.84. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.70 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

