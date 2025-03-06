Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Announces Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%.
Bakkavor Group Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:BAKK traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 193,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.86. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.20 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £882.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Bakkavor Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.