Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Announces Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

LON:BAKK traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 193,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.86. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.20 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £882.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Bakkavor Group

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

