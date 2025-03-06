Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,145,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $990.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $950.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.