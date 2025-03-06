iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

