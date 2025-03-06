Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.73. The company has a market cap of $582.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

