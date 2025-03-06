Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 562,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 264,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,137,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

