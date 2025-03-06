Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for Target

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.