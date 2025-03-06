Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Issues Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,002. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.