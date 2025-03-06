Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,339.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,273.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,215.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

