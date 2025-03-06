SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $173,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 280.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,016,000 after acquiring an additional 185,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $349.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

